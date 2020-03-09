US stock futures are limit down, here's a recap on the circuit breakers

Futures are limit down





US stock futures are halted after a 5% decline. If the 7-10% declines elsewhere are any indication, it will get much worse.





The NYSE has a series of circuit breakers to prevent disorderly markets.







The first is a 7% decline, which would drop the S&P 500 by 206 points to 2764. When/if that's hit, trading will be halted for 15 minutes. However if its hit in the final 35 minutes of trading, there is no halt.





The next threshold is 13%, which would trigger another 15 minute halt unless it's after 3:25 pm ET. That would come on a 386 point drop to 2586.







Finally, if the market falls 20% it's closed for the day.

