US stock futures are limit down, here's a recap on the circuit breakers

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Futures are limit down

US stock futures are halted after a 5% decline. If the 7-10% declines elsewhere are any indication, it will get much worse.

The NYSE has a series of circuit breakers to prevent disorderly markets.

The first is a 7% decline, which would drop the S&P 500 by 206 points to 2764. When/if that's hit, trading will be halted for 15 minutes. However if its hit in the final 35 minutes of trading, there is no halt.

The next threshold is 13%, which would trigger another 15 minute halt unless it's after 3:25 pm ET. That would come on a 386 point drop to 2586.

Finally, if the market falls 20% it's closed for the day.

