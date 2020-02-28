US stock futures continue to rally after the close

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Futures finish 1.2% higher

The rally that started in the final 15 minutes of trading continued into the after-hours and futures are up 1.2% on the day. That's nearly +5% from the intraday low.
Futures finish 1.2% higher
There is some chatter about an emergency Fed rate cut after the statement from Powell but it's tough to say if it's that, position squaring, month-end rebalancing or dip buying.

The FX market didn't make any big moves late, although USD/JPY finished 30 pips from the lows.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose