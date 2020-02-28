US stock futures continue to rally after the close

Futures finish 1.2% higher

The rally that started in the final 15 minutes of trading continued into the after-hours and futures are up 1.2% on the day. That's nearly +5% from the intraday low.





There is some chatter about an emergency Fed rate cut after the statement from Powell but it's tough to say if it's that, position squaring, month-end rebalancing or dip buying.





The FX market didn't make any big moves late, although USD/JPY finished 30 pips from the lows.

