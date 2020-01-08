S&P 500 futures down 50 points as Iran confirms attack

Sec Pompeo arrives at White House

The latest reports say top US security officials have arrived at the White House.





Dow futures are down 400 points and S&P e-mins are down 50 points.







In a statement on state TV, Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirm firing rockets at the US air base in Iraq in revenge for the Soleimani killing. The statement also said they consider Israel as a US ally in the killing.







The statement advised the US to remove its troops from the region to prevent the killing of more soldiers.

