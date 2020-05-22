US stock futures flat heading into the open

Earlier decline erased





S&P 500 futures had fallen as much as 35 points earlier but they've recovered all those losses and are trading close to flat ahead of the open. The index fell 23 points yesterday.





It's a long weekend in the US and normally that would put an early damper on trading, especially with today's thin economic calendar. But right now traders don't have anywhere to do so it might not follow the usual playbook.





In general, expect a positive drift in trading ahead of a long weekend with no obvious risks ahead of Tuesday's open.

