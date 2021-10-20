US stock futures flat with earnings in focus

Shares of Netflix lower after early pop

US equity futures are flat after the solid gain yesterday.







Earning season is well underway now and we will get Tesla, Las Vegas Sands and IBM after the close. Yesterday's big name was Netflix and shares initially jumped to $663 from $639 in the post market but later reversed and are down to $626, in part due to a downgrade from Deutsche Bank.







Verizon reported in the pre-market and shares are up 1%.





The S&P 500 has had a nice run in the past week:







