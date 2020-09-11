US stock futures higher as traders mark a somber day

19 years since 9/11





It's hard to believe it's been 19 years since 9/11/01.



246 people were killed on their morning flights 2,606 people who worked at the Twin Towers or the Pentagon and 343 firefighters. Many more are still suffering.



You don't have to work in financial markets for long to find someone who was touched by events. Take a moment today to think about them and all the others killed by terrorism. Let's hope for a more-peaceful world after another 18 years has passed.







In 2018, Greg wrote a touching memory of three men he knew who died in the attack, John Murray, John Farrell and John Bocchi. Read it here





S&P 500 futures are up 15 points after yesterday's 60 point loss. In the 18 years since 9/11, the stock market has rose on September 11 in 16 of them.

