US stock futures higher on China deal hopes. Big week of earnings ahead

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US stocks slumped Friday

US stock markets are set to rebound after a late selloff Friday.

There were some late fireworks last week after three stories hit:
  • Iran seizing ship
  • WSJ report on only 25 bps cut
  • Talk of better China-US tone
The first two headlines stole the show and led to a quick drop in stocks and a 18.5 point drop on the S&P 500 to 2976. However the China-US story is getting fresh life today after it was confirmed.

S&P futures are up 8 points to 2985.

The earnings schedule is busy this week with many of the biggest names to report. Greg had a post Friday on who is to come.
