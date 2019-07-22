US stock futures higher on China deal hopes. Big week of earnings ahead

US stocks slumped Friday

US stock markets are set to rebound after a late selloff Friday.







There were some late fireworks last week after three stories hit:

Iran seizing ship

WSJ report on only 25 bps cut



Talk of better China-US tone

The first two headlines stole the show and led to a quick drop in stocks and a 18.5 point drop on the S&P 500 to 2976. However the China-US story is getting fresh life today after it was confirmed.





S&P futures are up 8 points to 2985.





The earnings schedule is busy this week with many of the biggest names to report. Greg had a post Friday on who is to come.



