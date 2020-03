What's coming to the market

S&P 500 futures are up 28 points or 1.2%.







Europe is in the midst of a strong day with equities up 1.8-4.0% across the continent but the US isn't following along.





Some stocks are stupidly cheap but it's tough to fight the virus headlines.





In the past hour, stock futures have given back some gains and, interestingly, that's come with some USD/JPY gains.