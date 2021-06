US stock set to gain

The close on Friday was ugly with US stocks falling sharply at the end of the day to close at the weekly low. That's generally a bad sign and it spilled into a nasty drop in Japanese stocks to start the week.





However there's been a rethink otherwise and S&P 500 futures are now up 20 points after Friday's 55 point decline. It's a similar story in FX where the commodity currencies are bouncing nicely after last week's rout.