Futures higher again

Yesteday's dip in the S&P 500 will be erased at the equity open. S&P 500 futures are pointing to a 19-point gain after yesterday's 5-point fall.





Futures in the Dow, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 are also solidly higher. It could be the 8th straight gain in the Russell 2000, which is on an insane run.