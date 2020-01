US stocks to gain for the second day

The S&P 500 turned around yesterday after the US-Iran drama and the index climbed 16 points to 3253. The market stumbled late in the day on a report about rocket attacks in Baghdad but that now appears to have been a small-scale attack and not a geopolitical risk. With that, futures have moved back up and the index is slated for an 18-point gain at the open. That would narrowly break yesterday's record of 3267.