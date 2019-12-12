US stock futures turn negative (lots of rumors out there)

S&P 500 futures slip into negative territory

I think this is more a case of the clock as New York trade ramps up. There isn't any news out there that I can see.





It's a huge day for risk events and Trump is meeting with top advisors today to decide on the Dec 15 China tariffs. Reuters reports that emails had been circulated among a small group of senior officials in recent days, arguing that previous tariffs had had a muted impact on the US economy.





Steve Bannon is also doing the rounds calling for the tariffs. This from Politico is also a bit ominous:





[Politico] asked a senior WH official close to the president about the Dec. 15 date and their advice was to "call the president." Sadly, we don't have Trump's personal cell number. So the tariffs could still happen.



I don't think Trump has told anyone his decision.





There are some fake reports out there citing Reuters but I can assure you that Reuters isn't reporting that Trump will go ahead with the tariffs.





Also, if Reuters was reporting that, equity futures would have fallen much more than 5 points.





Our friend Ben suggests that a Credit Suisse report suggesting that iPhone shipments in China fell 35.4% y/y in November might be the reason. Apple is down $2.40 premarket to $268.30





