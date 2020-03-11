US stock index futures volatility continues, ES is down 2% during Globex trade

ES is the emini S&P500 futures contract

down 2% as I post

During the US afternoon US President Trump played down the virus again, saying

"Stay calm. It will go away."

"Be calm. It's really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen."



A late rally in US stocks did ensue despite the naïve comment, but some have attributed this to a ramp from the President's Working Group on Financial Markets, known more popularly as the plunge protection team.







