US stock index futures volatility continues, ES is down 2% during Globex trade
ES is the emini S&P500 futures contract
- down 2% as I post
During the US afternoon US President Trump played down the virus again, saying:
- "Stay calm. It will go away."
- "Be calm. It's really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen."
A late rally in US stocks did ensue despite the naïve comment, but some have attributed this to a ramp from the President's Working Group on Financial Markets, known more popularly as the plunge protection team.