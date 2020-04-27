US stock indices trade to new session highs. S&P index up 1%

NASDAQ index leads the way at +1.33%

the major US stock indices are trading to new session highs. The S&P index has now moved up over 1%. The index is up 29.35 points or 1.05% at 2866.66

The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 1.33% at 8749.63

The Dow industrial average is lagging but near 81% gain at 24002.

The move to the upside may have helped to push the USDJPY higher (although higher stocks earlier did not have a positive effect).  Technically, holding above support at 106.91-975 has also been a help.  Getting and staying above 107.295 should be more positive as well.

USDJPY moves higher

See here for global coronavirus case data
