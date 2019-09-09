US stock markets fall flat

S&P 500 unchanged

An early gain in US stocks has fizzled with the index now trading unchanged.





I don't anticipate drama in broad markets today and see little risk of any kind of sharp selloff here. It's not a particularly high-energy day in markets.





The spot to watch is GBP today with parliament holding an emergency debate on no-deal Brexit preparations. There will also be a vote on an election that will almost surely be voted down.





After this, parliament will be suspended for five weeks.

