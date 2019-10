Stocks higher on trade optimism

US equity markets have rebounded after a tough day yesterday.





The S&P 500 is up 20 points to 2912 after a 48-point decline yesterday.







The market is excited about China being open to a partial deal where they buy some agriculture in exchange for the US not putting on any new tariffs. That's more of a ceasefire than a deal but dip-buyers don't need much of an excuse.