US stock markets reverse course late to close lower

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Disappointing close

It had been a one-way trade in US stocks from yesterday's low but equities quickly changed course after President Trump said he will make an announcement about China in a press conference tomorrow.

Clearly the market is concerned that it's some kind of escalation beyond some minor sanctions around Hong Kong. I'm not so sure that's realistic but you always have to expect the unexpected with Trump. Watch out for leaks ahead of his announcement.

Closing changes:
  • S&P 500 -6 points to 3029 or -0.2%
  • DJIA -0.6%
  • Nasdaq -0.5%


