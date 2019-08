Futures point to 27 point gain

It's been a wild ride for stock futures since the open of trade for the week. S&P 500 futures fell as low as 2811 but they've stormed back into positive territory at 2879. That augurs for a 27 point gain in the cash market at the open.





On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 76 points to 2874. A bounce here would reinforce the lower end of the range.