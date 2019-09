Stocks fall at the open (but not oil company stocks)





I hope you own some oil company stocks today. They're soaring at the open, as you would expect.





Higher oil generally creates more losers than winners in US equity markets and that's the story so far. The S&P 500 is down 12 points to 2995.







The Canadian market closed Friday at a record high and has been powered slightly further to the upside by 10% gains in many oil companies at the open.