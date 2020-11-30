US stocks: Citi highlight 2 near term risks for a market unconcerned about the downside
Comments from Citi analysts following a stonking November for surging US stocks:
Citi:
- "Investors have become uninterested in worrying about downside risks "
- "Vaccine news has further buoyed spirits with several therapeutic / preventative lights now at the end of the pandemic tunnel being another set of positive data points."
At present:
- the market is either "anticipating an even stronger 2021 profits outlook possibly tied to rapid inoculation-driven recovery and continued corporate cost containment, or the S&P 500 may be ahead of itself in the near term, particularly when considering no new short-term fiscal stimulus and the impact of second wave outbreaks."
I bolded the risks Citi highlight, maybe doing so will help folks just not skim over them :-