US stocks close at the highs and nearly erase the declines from yesterday

The US stocks were encouraged by the actions proposed by Pres. Trump. That, and short covering, into the weekend led to a huge run higher. The gains nearly erased the declines from yesterday.

The final numbers are showing:

S&P is up 230.38 points or 9.29% at 2711.02. Yesterday the index fell -9.51%

Nasdaq is up 673.07 or 9.35% at 7874.87. Yesterday the index fell -9.43%

Dow is up 1985.00 points or 9.36% at 23185.67. Yesterday, the index fell -9.99%





For the week, the major indices recovered a lot of the gains, but still ended with sharp declines

S&P index fell -8.79%



NASDAQ index fell -8.17%



Dow fell -10.36%





YTD for the major indices are showing: