US stocks close at the highs and nearly erase the declines from yesterday
S&P index is the biggest gain since October 2008
The US stocks were encouraged by the actions proposed by Pres. Trump. That, and short covering, into the weekend led to a huge run higher. The gains nearly erased the declines from yesterday.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P is up 230.38 points or 9.29% at 2711.02. Yesterday the index fell -9.51%
- Nasdaq is up 673.07 or 9.35% at 7874.87. Yesterday the index fell -9.43%
- Dow is up 1985.00 points or 9.36% at 23185.67. Yesterday, the index fell -9.99%
For the week, the major indices recovered a lot of the gains, but still ended with sharp declines
- S&P index fell -8.79%
- NASDAQ index fell -8.17%
- Dow fell -10.36%
YTD for the major indices are showing:
- S&P index -16.09%
- NASDAQ index -12.23%
- Dow industrial average - -18.76%