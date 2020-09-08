US stocks close on the lows. Nasdaq hits correction territory

Nasdaq takes a dive

A few attempts to bounce intraday fell flat and stocks finished near the lows of the day. The S&P 500 fell while the Nasdaq's 4% drop extended the decline since last Wednesday's record high above 10% -- an unofficial correction.





The Nasdaq is now just 1.0% away from wiping out the entire August-Sept gain. Tesla shares fell 21% on the day, its worst ever one-day loss.







Nasdaq:





S&P 500 -95 points to 3331

Nasdaq -465 to 10847

DJIA -632 to 27,500









