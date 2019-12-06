US stocks close with solid gains. S&P up on the week. Dow and Nasdaq show modest declines

Dow Jones rises by 1.17%

The major indices are closing with solid gains on the day after strong job gains. The Dow industrial average leads the way with a gain of over 1.2%. The S&P index and NASDAQ index rose by about 0.9% to 1.0%.





The final numbers are showing:



S&P index rose 28.42 points or 0.91% at 3145.85. The high price reached 3150.60. The low extended to 3134.62



NASDAQ index rose 85.826 points or 1.0%. The high price reached 8665.44. The low extended to 8630.57



Dow industrial average rose 336.90 points or 1.22% at 28014.69. The high price reached 28035.85. The low price extended to 27839.68

For the week, the S&P index squeaked out a small gain while the NASDAQ and Dow both ended with modest losses. The changes for the week are showing:







S&P index, +0.16%



NASDAQ index, -0.10%



Dow industrial average, -0.13%





