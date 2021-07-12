US stocks continue to hit records as earnings season nears

Financials strong today ahead of earnings





The S&P 500 just hit another record high, up 14 points to 4383 on the day. Stocks started lower but have slowly and steadily found a bid.





Tomorrow's CPI report is a big challenge but beyond that it will be earnings as banks kick off earnings season this week, starting with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Pepsi tomorrow.





The market is certainly leaning towards good news with shares of JPM up 1.7% and GS +2.5%. Comments from Jamie Dimon tomorrow are likely to touch on the strength of the post-pandemic economy and the path for inflation.