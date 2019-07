Stocks near session highs

It's not exactly a pulse-pounding day in financial markets today. The FX market is waiting for the Fed while stocks are holding out for more earnings.





Still, stocks are showing a bit of life on China optimism and strength in Apple. The S&P 500 is up 9 points to 2985, just shy of the 2987 high.





Watch for a break to the upside and some life into the close; the market likes a quiet day.