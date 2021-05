Dip buyers lose momentum

It's a rollercoaster today in equity markets. The impressive rebound from opening levels has now evaporated and stocks are at the lows.







The S&P 500 is down 72 points or 1.7% to 4117. The Nasadq is also down 1.7%.





FX (particularly commodity FX) is trading in lockstep with stocks. USD/CAD is now back higher on the day at 1.2109 from a low of 1.2079 a short time ago.