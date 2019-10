S&P 500 up 1%

The S&P 500 had traded in a four-point range for the past two hours but has now edged above that. It's up a hefty 29 points to 2939.





What's interesting is that this is really a stock-only move. Treasury yields are flat today, gold isn't doing much and FX is largely unchanged. One exception is AUD/USD, which continues to rebound from multi-year lows.





Powell is speaking shortly and that could change everything.