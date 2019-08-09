US stocks end lower and a volatile week with declines

Late session sell off takes the indices to mid range

The US stocks are ending the session lower and near the middle of the trading range after selling into the close snuff out an afternoon rally that saw the Dow move briefly into positive territory.





At the end of the day the closing levels are showing:

The S&P index closed down minus 19.44.2 -0.66% at 2918.65

The NASDAQ index closed down -8.015 points or -1.0% at 7959.14

The Dow close down -90.75 points or -0.34% at 26287.40 The chart below shows the %low, high and closing changes for the North American and European market today. The European markets ended near session lows.









For the week, the major indices are ending a volatile week in the red, with the Dow down the most. The week's final changes for the week are showing:



