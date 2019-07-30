US stocks ends in the red. Dow snaps 3-day winning streak.

US yields down marginally as FOMC rate decision awaited

The US stocks are ending the day in the red. In the process, the Dow has snapped a 3 day winning streak. The Nasdaq and S&P are down 3 of the last 4 trading days.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index -7.79 points or -0.26% at 3013.18. The high reach 3017.19 while the low extended to 3000.94 (just above the 3K level).



The NASDAQ index fell -19.715 points or -0.24% at 8273.61. The high reached 8295.46. While the low extended to 8228.02 on the day.

The Dow fell -23.33 points or -0.09% at 27198.02. The high reached 27224.36. The low extended to 27069.86. Below is a visual of the %low and %high and %close for the North American and major European indices. The Russell 2000 of small cap stocks seems to be the only index that moved higher today.









In the US debt market, yields are ending the session lower, with both the 2-year and 30 year down -1.2 basis points.









Apple earnings will be released shortly.





Analysts are expecting: EPS: $2.10 per share vs. $2.34 last year

Revenue: $53.40 billion vs. $53.26 billion last year

Q4 revenue guidance: $60.98 billion vs. actual revenue of $62.9 billion last year Investors will also be closely watching Apple's iPhone and services business. iPhone revenue: $26.31 billion vs. $24.54 billion last year

Services revenue: $11.68 billion vs. $9.55 billion last year





