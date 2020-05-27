US stocks fall into negative territory, led by tech

S&P 500 gives it all back





The S&P 500 opened 1% higher but it's now down 0.3% in a quick turnaround. Tech is leading the way lower and the Nasdaq is down 1.6%, led by stay-at-home and virus names.





Technically, we're into the gap from yesterday and that's not good in the short term but I tend to think this is still constructive. Microsoft and Netflix weren't going to carry the rally alone and JPMorgan and financials needed to make a move at some point.





At the same time, talk like this is a reminder of how much debt is out there:



