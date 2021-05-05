S&P 500 finishes flat after a lively ride, Nasdaq down 0.4%
Up and down but unchanged at the end
Closing changes from the main bourses:
- S&P 500 +3 points to 4167
- Nasdaq -0.4%
- Dow +0.3%
- Russell 2000 -0.4%
- Toronto TSX +0.6%
There were some twists and turns on the journey to nowhere. The index started 20 points higher then gave it all back and more. Then hit a session high a noon and chopped along around there before falling again in the last hour to finish unchanged.
There's still plenty of indecision in the chart.