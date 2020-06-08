US stocks finish at the highs of the day as the euphoria continues

S&P 500 up 38 points, or 1.2%, to 3232

DJIA up 445 points, or 1.65%, to 27,512

Nasdaq up 110 points, or 1.1%, to 9924

The expanding the Main Street program is another sign that they're not even thinking about taking away the punch bowl. Powell's pedal is on the floor and equity markets are falling in love.





What's utterly crazy is that retail has led this rally with hedge funds on the sidelines. Now they're forced to FOMO.





With the S&P 500 now in positive territory for the year, the next stop is the February all-time high near 3400.







