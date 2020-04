US stocks finish near the highs

Stocks sagged just as the final hour of trading got underway but rallied late and the S&P 500 finished up 2.6% and this time it wasn't tech leading the way. On the week, the index gained 3.0% on the heels of last week's massive jump.





Today's rally rose above the 50-day moving average but the key level on my chart is the 61.8% retracement of the virus decline. That's at 2934.