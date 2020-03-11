US stocks give back some of the gains from yesterday.

In the US debt market, yields are lower after the sharp rise yesterday (10 year rose around 25 basis points yesterday). The snapshot shows:



2 year 0.422%, -11.1 basis points



10 year 0.711%, -9.1 basis points



30 year 1.227%, -5.3 basis points



The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET. The 3 year note auction yesterday did not going very well with a tale of 2.7 basis points at these low levels. Dealers also were saddled with over 44% of the issue. We will see how investors take to the 10 year at 0.71%

