US stocks give back some of the gains from yesterday.
Major indices down over 2.5%
Yesterday, the major indices rose by over 4.8%. The final numbers showed:
- Dow industrial average, +1167.14 points or +4.89%
- S&P index +135.67 points or +4.94%
- NASDAQ index +393.58 points or +4.95%
After a few minutes of trading in the new trading day, some of those gains have been raised. The snapshot shows:
a snapshot of the other markets are showing:
- Dow industrial average -666.54 points or -2.66% at 24351.62
- S&P index -74.13 points or -2.57% at 2808.10
- NASDAQ index -181.19 points or -2.17% at 8163.05
- spot gold, plus $12.6 or 0.76% at $1662. The high price reached $1671.31 while the low extended to $1645.95
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.92 or -2.68% at $33.44. The high price extended to $36.35 while the low fell to $32.88
In the US debt market, yields are lower after the sharp rise yesterday (10 year rose around 25 basis points yesterday). The snapshot shows:
- 2 year 0.422%, -11.1 basis points
- 10 year 0.711%, -9.1 basis points
- 30 year 1.227%, -5.3 basis points
The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET. The 3 year note auction yesterday did not going very well with a tale of 2.7 basis points at these low levels. Dealers also were saddled with over 44% of the issue. We will see how investors take to the 10 year at 0.71%