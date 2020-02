S&P and NASDAQ snap 3 day winning streak

The major indices are ending the session marginally lower. The S&P index and the NASDAQ index at 3 day winning streak. The Dow has been down 3 last 5 trading days.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index -5.51 points or -0.16% at 3373.94

NASDAQ index -13.993 points or -0.14% at 9711.96



Dow -128.11 points or -0.43% at 29423.34 I guess every day does not close with a record.