US stocks lose some luster as we head into the final hour of trade

S&P 500 up 1.4%





The US dollar rallied and stocks gave back some gains after the Fed announced a taper of its daily bond purchases.





I've been closely watching Gilead shares today and they're at a session low at $81.50 after touching $89.47 at the open. It's a sign that the market might be having second thoughts about the big breakthrough that sent futures much higher yesterday.



Still, there's plenty of optimism out there and stocks are set for another positive week even after coming off the best week in 80 years last week.







Next week is all about earnings and what's a bit worrisome is that companies that reported this week have generally struggled. Here's the calendar for next week starting with IBM and Halliburton on Monday.



