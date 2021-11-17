US stocks lower going into the close. Nvidia and Cisco earnings will be released.
Nvidia shares are lower ahead of their earnings release
The major US indices are lower heading into the close ahead of the Nvidia and Cisco earnings.
- Dow Jones is down -138 points or is -0.38% at 36003
- S&P index is down five points or -0.1% at 4696.22
- NASDAQ index is down -27.47 points or -0.17% at 15947
After the close Nvidia will announce their Q1 earnings. The expectations show:
- earnings per share $1.11
- revenues $6.83 billion
- earnings-per-share guidance for Q2 $1.09 on revenues of $6.86 billion
Nvidia has topped analyst estimates and has beaten Street revenue estimates for 10 consecutive quarters. Nvidia shares are trading down $9.58 or -3.17% and $292.44.
Cisco Q1 expectations are for:
- earnings-per-share $0.80
- revenues $12.98 billion
- earnings-per-share guidance for Q2 82 cents on revenues of $12.85 billion
Cisco shares are trading down nine cents or -0.17% of $56.90.