US stocks mixed in early trading

The major US stock indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow is up marginally while the NASDAQ and S&P indices are lower.





The snapshot of the markets are currently showing:

Dow up 24 points or 0.08% at 28074

S&P index -0.66 points or -0.02% at 3140.30



NASDAQ index -12.45 points or -0.14% at 8653

In other markets spot gold is currently trading down $5.20 -0.35% at $1458.80 and the price of WTI crude oil futures are up $1.25 or 2.27% at $56.43.





In the US debt market yields remain elevated with the yield curve steepening











In the forex, the NZD remains the strongest and trades at session highs as the trend higher continues in that pair. The CAD is the weakest. The USD has moved lower since the start of the NY session. It is only marginally higher versus the CAD and the JPY.