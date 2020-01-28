US stocks moving a little higher as NY traders start to wander in

Dow up 113 points

The US futures are moving a bit higher as NY traders rub the sleepy eyes and enter for the day.



The Dow futures are implying a 113 point gain. The S&P is up 14.87 points and the NASDAQ is implying a gain of 62 points.





Gold is trading near its lows at $1574.30. The low price for the day reached $1573.24

WTI crude oil futures are even higher by $0.11 or 0.21% $53.25. The high price just extended to $53.32.





Although the number of deaths from the coronavirus and infected increased, the markets are taking the headlines in stride. It is hard to say that the worst is over. So traders should be cautious, but for now the markets are breathing a little easier.







PS the US treasury yields are marginally higher today (which is a change in the course of the ship seen recently).