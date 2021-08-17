US stocks off low levels as markets move toward the close

The US stocks are off their lows as market move toward the close. H owever, it seems certain that there won't be any new records made today in the major indices.  A look at the current levels and comparing to the lows shows:
  • Dow -325 points or -0.91% at 35299. The low took the price down -505.09 points or -1.42%
  • S&P is down 38.78 points or -0.86% at 4441.11. The low took the index down -62.14 points or -1.39%
  • Nasdaq is down -153.56 points or -1.04% at 14640.40. The low reached minus 242.90 points or -1.64%.
The S&P and Dow both closed at record levels yesterday.  

The NASDAQ index last traded at a record level on August 5 at 14896.47. It is currently down 1.74% from the high after being down as much as -2.32% at the lows earlier today.

The largest corrective move in the NASDAQ index this year was a 12.54% decline back in February/early March. In May/June there was a -8.46% fall. In July there was a modest -4.22%.  The 2.32% correction off the recent high is not heckuva lot.

NASDAQ index


