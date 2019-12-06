US stocks open higher (as expected) after stronger than expected US employment

Dow and NASDAQ still down on the week. S&P unchanged

The major indices are trading higher after the stronger than expected US employment report.

A snapshot of the markets a few minutes into the trading, currently shows:
  • S&P index +22.76 points or 0.73% at 3140.19
  • NASDAQ index +65.86 points or 0.77% at 8636.56
  • Dow up 227.8 points or 0.82% at 27905.59
for the week, the Dow and Nasdaq remain a lower. The S&P index is near unchanged:
  • Dow, -0.87%
  • S&P, unchanged
  • Nasdaq, -0.77%
US yields are higher as well:
  • 2 year 1.627%, +3.4 basis points
  • 5 year 1.675%, +4.3 basis points
  • 10 year 1.845%, +3.4 basis points
  • 30 year 2.285%, +2.5 basis points

