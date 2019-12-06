US stocks open higher (as expected) after stronger than expected US employment

Dow and NASDAQ still down on the week. S&P unchanged

The major indices are trading higher after the stronger than expected US employment report.







A snapshot of the markets a few minutes into the trading, currently shows:



S&P index +22.76 points or 0.73% at 3140.19



NASDAQ index +65.86 points or 0.77% at 8636.56



Dow up 227.8 points or 0.82% at 27905.59 for the week, the Dow and Nasdaq remain a lower. The S&P index is near unchanged:

Dow, -0.87%

S&P, unchanged

Nasdaq, -0.77% US yields are higher as well:

