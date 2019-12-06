US stocks open higher (as expected) after stronger than expected US employment
Dow and NASDAQ still down on the week. S&P unchanged
The major indices are trading higher after the stronger than expected US employment report.
A snapshot of the markets a few minutes into the trading, currently shows:
- S&P index +22.76 points or 0.73% at 3140.19
- NASDAQ index +65.86 points or 0.77% at 8636.56
- Dow up 227.8 points or 0.82% at 27905.59
for the week, the Dow and Nasdaq remain a lower. The S&P index is near unchanged:
- Dow, -0.87%
- S&P, unchanged
- Nasdaq, -0.77%
US yields are higher as well:
- 2 year 1.627%, +3.4 basis points
- 5 year 1.675%, +4.3 basis points
- 10 year 1.845%, +3.4 basis points
- 30 year 2.285%, +2.5 basis points