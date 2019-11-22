US stocks open higher. Is it a cliche to say because hopes for US/China?
Not running but higher
The major indices are opening in the black. It is a cliché to say that it is because of hopes for a US China trade deal? Probably.
Pres. Trump talked for 57 minutes and Fox and Friends and within that interview, said "We have a deal potentially, very close, he wants to make it much more than I want to make it, I'm not anxious to make it,"
Anyway, the snapshot a few minutes into the opening is currently showing:
- S&P index up 4.95 points or 0.16% at 3108.52. The high reached 3111.95.
- Nasdaq is up 17 points or 0.20% at 8522.60. The high reached 8531.60
- Dow is up 46 points or 0.17% at 27812. The high reached 27842 so far
In other markets:
- US yields are lower but off the lowest levels. The 2 year is at 1.5988, -0.5 basis points. The 10 year is at 1.7586%, -1.3 basis points.
- Spot gold is trading up $4.39 or 0.30% at $1468.75
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $-0.11 or -0.17% at $58.47
- Bitcoin on Coinbase is tumbling and down $680 at $6913. The low for the day extended to $6775.47. That's the lowest level since mid-May.
- The EURUSD has traded in a 10 pip trading range in the NY session. It is stuck in the modern looking for a tow to get out.
- The USDJPY is trading in a 11 pip trading range in the New York session.
- The GBPUSD is doing better with a 30 pip trading range (to new session lows)
- The USDCAD fell on the back of better-than-expected retail sales that took the price in the New York session down from 1.32832 a low of 1.3253 which happens to be right where the 200 hour moving average is found. The price is currently trading up at 1.32575 - well off that low level