US stocks open higher. Is it a cliche to say because hopes for US/China?

Not running but higher

The major indices are opening in the black. It is a cliché to say that it is because of hopes for a US China trade deal? Probably.





Pres. Trump talked for 57 minutes and Fox and Friends and within that interview, said "We have a deal potentially, very close, he wants to make it much more than I want to make it, I'm not anxious to make it,"





Anyway, the snapshot a few minutes into the opening is currently showing:

S&P index up 4.95 points or 0.16% at 3108.52. The high reached 3111.95.



Nasdaq is up 17 points or 0.20% at 8522.60. The high reached 8531.60

Dow is up 46 points or 0.17% at 27812. The high reached 27842 so far

In other markets: