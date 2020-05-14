US stocks open lower

S&P index -22 points or -0.8% that 2798.02



NASDAQ index -52 points or -0.60% at 8809.33



Dow industrial average -203 points or -0.88% at 23046



In trading be for the opening the S&P was down around -26 points while the Dow was down -260 points, but market trading is often very volatile at the opening.







A snapshot of the US debt market currently shows the 2 year near unchanged. The 30 year is down around 5 basis points as the yield curve flattens:



2 year, 0.159%, unchanged



5 year 0.306%, -1.0 basis points



10 year 0.616%, -3.5 basis points



30 year 1.292%, -5.2 basis points

In other markets:

