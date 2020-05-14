US stocks open lower
Major indices 1st move is to the upside after opening lowerThe major US stock indices are opening in the red but are seeing a rebound in the early reactionary move.
- S&P index -22 points or -0.8% that 2798.02
- NASDAQ index -52 points or -0.60% at 8809.33
- Dow industrial average -203 points or -0.88% at 23046
In trading be for the opening the S&P was down around -26 points while the Dow was down -260 points, but market trading is often very volatile at the opening.
A snapshot of the US debt market currently shows the 2 year near unchanged. The 30 year is down around 5 basis points as the yield curve flattens:
- 2 year, 0.159%, unchanged
- 5 year 0.306%, -1.0 basis points
- 10 year 0.616%, -3.5 basis points
- 30 year 1.292%, -5.2 basis points
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $3.30 or 0.19% at $1719.70
- WTI crude oil futures for July delivery are trading up $0.85 or 3.3% at $26.54