US stocks open lower. Major indices down about -0.4%.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US 10 year yields remains below 1.50%

The US stock market is opening lower with the major indices down about -0.4%. A snapshot 3 minutes into the opening is currently showing:
  • S&P index -14.57 points or -0.43% at 3358.66
  • NASDAQ index -44.387 points or -0.46% at 9706.57
  • Dow down -120 points or -0.41% at 29099.98
In the US debt market, the 10 year yield remains below the 1.50% level

  • 2 year 1.368%, -2.0 basis points
  • 5 year 1.335%, -2.8 basis points
  • 10 year 1.481%, -3.3 basis points
  • 30 year 1.918%, -4.2 basis points
in other markets:
  • gold is surging and up $23.39 or 1.45% at $1643.10
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $1.23 or -2.26% at $52.70
In the forex market, the GBPUSD remains near session highs up 57 pips on the day. The USDCHF is moving lower and trades at its lows for the day at -31 pips.  The USDJPY is lower by 21 pips but off its lowest levels of the day.

