US stocks open with sharp declines

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Major indices down over 1%

the major US indices are opening the session with declines of over 1%. The markets are reacting to comments from Pres. Trump overnight that US/China phase I trade deal may not be signed until after the elections next November.   He also is sparring with the EU while attending the NATO Summit.  

The current numbers a few minutes after the opening are showing:
  • S&P index -31.4 points or -1.01% at 3082.28
  • NASDAQ index -99.8 points or -1.17% at 8469
  • Dow down -296 points or -1.06% at 27488

