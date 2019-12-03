US stocks open with sharp declines
Major indices down over 1%
the major US indices are opening the session with declines of over 1%. The markets are reacting to comments from Pres. Trump overnight that US/China phase I trade deal may not be signed until after the elections next November. He also is sparring with the EU while attending the NATO Summit.
The current numbers a few minutes after the opening are showing:
- S&P index -31.4 points or -1.01% at 3082.28
- NASDAQ index -99.8 points or -1.17% at 8469
- Dow down -296 points or -1.06% at 27488