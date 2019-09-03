US stocks opened lower and closed lower

...but off lows for the day

The US major stock indices opened lower and closed lower. The low for the Dow reached -1.61%. For the Nasdaq it reached -1.45%. For the S&P it fell by as much as -1.18%. However, the indices did recover some of those declines by the close.



The final numbers are showing:

The S&P fell -20.02 points or -0.69% at 2906.27

The Nasdaq fell -88.72 points or -1.11% at 7874.16



The Dow fell -285.26 points or -1.08% at 26118 Below are the % ranges for the North American and European markets for the day. All major indices are ending lower.



