US stocks plunge at the open as the rout restarts

Ugly start to the day





The S&P 500 is down 2.1% and the Nasdaq is down 3.6% to start the week.





The S&P 500 is down 72 points to 3354 after Friday's 28 point loss and Thursday's 128 point loss. We're now 6.5% from the record high last Wednesday. The Nasdaq hasn't broken Friday's low, when it was down 9.92% from the record.





There is some small dip-buying in tech to start the week but there are going to be plenty of twists and turns in this saga. On Thursday and on Friday, there were flushes before the European close followed by some intraday rebounds at that time.





One of the individual names to watch is TSLA, which is down 16%.







