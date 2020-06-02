US stocks point to another gain at the open

What to watch for in the stock market

S&P 500 futures are pointing to a 10-point gain at the open, building on yesterday's 11-point rally.





The stock market is less-worried about protests, in part because it appears to have nudged Congress towards a quicker, more-aggressive stimulus packag e. That report didn't get nearly enough attention yesterday but it's a big reason for the turnaround.





The S&P 500 is a tougher trade than global stocks right now, which are starting to play catch-up but the dollar is a good reason to be bullish. If/when the index gets to 6000, it won't be on economic strength, but on USD weakness.





