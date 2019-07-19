US stocks poised to continue rally despite Fed flip flop

Futures higher

US equity markets rallied late yesterday on comments from Williams that hinted at a 50 basis point cut this month. However after the close the Fed issued a correction to highlight that the comments were academic in nature and not a signal about monetary policy.





That led to a US dollar rebound but stocks aren't slated to give back the gains. Futures point to a gain of about 6 points at the open.





One reason is a solid earnings report from Microsoft that has pushed shares up 3% in the pre-market. American Express also beat and the company affirmed its 2019 outlook, however shares are down 0.7% pre-market.

