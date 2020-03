What's going on

US stocks hit the 7% volatility pause and have now re-opened. The S&P 500 fell 7.4% at the reopen but has now trimmed losses to 6.6%.





The first wave of selling is when broad ETFs get sold, then market participants start buying individual stocks.





Here are the laggards. Note that 36 of 36 equity analysts rated Diamondback Energy at 'buy' coming into the day.